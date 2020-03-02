Ipoh animal welfare group up in arms after strays found poisoned

IPOH - Animal welfare group Noah's Ark Ipoh (NAI) advises the Ipoh City Council to opt for drastic changes in managing strays dogs and cats in the city.

The matter came to light after the group was alerted by a caller who said some dogs and cats had been poisoned at Jalan Lahat Bistari here.

Past NAI president Malika Ramiah Oates said they received the distress call on Friday (Jan 31) around 6am.

"We were told by a nearby resident that she found dead dogs and cats lying by the road.

"They (the residents) have been asking the city council to resolve stray issues but new batches of dogs and cats would appear every few weeks.

"We have reached out to the residents to get to the bottom of this matter but they have said they are not poisoning these poor strays," she told reporters at the residential area on Sunday (Feb 2)

Oates said many feeders and rescuers had expressed their disagreement on how the city council is managing stray issues.

When caught by the council, these strays will be 'relocated' to a dumpsite in Papan but would migrate to find the nearest food and water.

Most are seen walking along the Ipoh-Lumut Highway, some get hit by cars and perish. Transferring the problem somewhere else is not helping.

"We know the council is fighting a losing battle on this. The only solution is to educate and conduct Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programmes," she said, adding that countless attempt have been made to advise the council on public awareness.

Attempts to get the council to respond have been made.

