Ipoh animal welfare group up in arms after strays found poisoned

PHOTO: New Straits Times
Ili Aqilah
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - Animal welfare group Noah's Ark Ipoh (NAI) advises the Ipoh City Council to opt for drastic changes in managing strays dogs and cats in the city.

The matter came to light after the group was alerted by a caller who said some dogs and cats had been poisoned at Jalan Lahat Bistari here.

Past NAI president Malika Ramiah Oates said they received the distress call on Friday (Jan 31) around 6am.

"We were told by a nearby resident that she found dead dogs and cats lying by the road.

"They (the residents) have been asking the city council to resolve stray issues but new batches of dogs and cats would appear every few weeks.

"We have reached out to the residents to get to the bottom of this matter but they have said they are not poisoning these poor strays," she told reporters at the residential area on Sunday (Feb 2)

Oates said many feeders and rescuers had expressed their disagreement on how the city council is managing stray issues.

When caught by the council, these strays will be 'relocated' to a dumpsite in Papan but would migrate to find the nearest food and water.

Most are seen walking along the Ipoh-Lumut Highway, some get hit by cars and perish. Transferring the problem somewhere else is not helping.

"We know the council is fighting a losing battle on this. The only solution is to educate and conduct Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programmes," she said, adding that countless attempt have been made to advise the council on public awareness.

Attempts to get the council to respond have been made.

ALSO READ: Doggone it: Dead strays found in Malaysia, believed to be poisoned

More about
malaysia animal welfare animals poisoning

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES