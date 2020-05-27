Ipoh cops arrest 29 in a bar for defying conditional MCO

IPOH - The police have arrested 29 people in a bar at Jalan Lau Ek Ching here for defying the conditional movement control order (MCO).

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said those arrested included a bartender and 28 customers when police knocked on the door of the premises on Wednesday (May 27) at about 12.25am.

"When we arrived at the premises, we found the door to be locked from within. We knocked on the door several times and were greeted by the bartender," he said.

"We identified ourselves and proceeded to check the premises," he added.

ACP A. Asmadi said the customers, which included three women, were found to be enjoying themselves and drinking alcohol.

"All were unable to give reasonable explanations other than having alcohol at the premises.

"Those arrested also claimed not to know that pubs were not allowed to operate and that any gatherings there are prohibited," he said.

ACP A.Asmadi said the men have been placed at the central police station lock-up while the women were sent to the Pekan Baru station lock-up.

He said the matter would be investigated under Rule 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 and also Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease.

He added that their remands would start Wednesday.