Ipoh cops arrest 3 for burning home, causing woman's heart attack

IPOH - Police have arrested three men, believed to have been involved in a fight and setting fire to a house in Buntong here.

Ipoh deputy OCPD Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdul said the three men, aged between 25 and 27, were picked up at separate locations here on Monday about 4.30pm.

"With their arrest, we believe we have solved the case," he said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 24).

It had been reported earlier that a group of men fought with a resident at his home on Jalan New Delhi, Buntong on Sunday around 8pm.