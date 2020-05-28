Ismail Sabri: Malaysian government is well prepared in the event of an increase in Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA - The government is well-prepared in the event of an increase in Covid-19 cases due to the new clusters at the country's immigration depots, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister said the government has assigned three facilities to house patients from the immigration depot clusters, with a total capacity of about 1,430 beds.

The three places are the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Hospital Sungai Buloh's leprosy centre and the unused maternity ward at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

"We are ready. So far, we only have 230 patients at MAEPS. MAEPS can accommodate 600 patients.

"In total, all three facilities can put up 1,430 patients. So even if there is an increase in cases, we have enough places, " he said at the National Security Council's daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Ismail Sabri also defended the government's treatment of undocumented migrants throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said those without documents were of illegal status in the country no matter what, adding that it was the Immigration Department's duty to manage them.

"Nothing changes their status. They entered the country illegally and do not have any right to be here. We are in talks with their home countries to take them back. We do not even want to jail them here, " he said.

Ismail Sabri said foreign workers - whether legal or illegal - have been treated humanely by the Malaysian government.

"Foreigners with valid work permits are protected. For example, those working in the estates are given housing. Those in other sectors get all kinds of benefits from employers.

"We take care of their welfare. No issue. We acknowledge that we need them for the 3D jobs.

"As for those who entered the country illegally, we have to take action against them.

"Even then, we do it humanely. When we find that some of them are Covid-19 positive at our depots, we screen all of them 100 per cent, so that they can be saved.

"We send them to MAEPS to be treated. If you check out MAEPS, it is such a nice place and the government has spent millions of ringgit to set it up (as a Covid-19 hospital), " he said.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said 824 motorists that attempted interstate travel without permission on Tuesday were told to turn back - an increase from the 738 attempts recorded the day before.

He said the police has also detained 136 individuals, of which 75 were remanded while 61 were on bail for defying the conditional movement control order (MCO).

"Compounds were also issued to 534 individuals for various offences under the conditional MCO, " he said.

States that recorded the highest number of attempts to cross borders are Selangor (284), Kedah (122) and Melaka (113).

Ismail Sabri also said that audit firms that instructed their staff to work in different states were breaching the conditional MCO.

"As I have mentioned previously, interstate travels are only for emergencies such as a death or for close family members to visit those who are very ill.

"Auditors wanting to check accounts of (their clients) is obviously not part of it. An audit isn't even an emergency, " he said.

Ismail Sabri advised companies to hold online interviews for individuals who were in different states.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.