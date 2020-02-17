It is all quiet in Penang's tourist hot spots

GEORGE TOWN - For tourists not caught up in the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) fear, it is a great time to be in Penang.

In Armenian Street, where hordes of tourists used to line up just to get a chance to take photos with the Children on Bicycle mural, they can now take all the time they want to strike the perfect pose.

A check at the Unesco heritage enclave yesterday showed only a handful of visitors.

Among the few shopping for souvenirs were student Nadhirah Ahmad Tamizi and her friends from Parit Buntar, Perak.

"I think it is okay without the crowd. We are cautious about crowded areas.

"We are only here for a day trip. Initially, we were reluctant to travel but wanted to do this before we get our SPM results.

"We brought our masks and will take proper precaution and care of our personal hygiene, " said the 18-year-old.

Another tourist, Filip Eyer, 15, came with his family from the Czech Republic.

"We follow all the basic precautions and take good care of our personal hygiene, " he said.

"We are not really afraid of the outbreak. I think the issue has been blown up."

However, shop owners in the state are suffering.