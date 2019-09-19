It is likely I'll be PM next year: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic), who cut a deal to become the country's next prime minister ahead of last year's general election, says he should take power around May 2020.

"There's an understanding that it should be around that time but I don't think I should be too petty about the exact month.

"But there is this understanding that he will resign at the appropriate time, " he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television here yesterday.

The PKR president and Port Dickson MP was asked whether the transition would happen two years after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took power.

"There's no sign of any party introducing or promoting or lobbying for other names.

"This does not stop other individuals with ambitions with their own design. And this, to me, is quite irrelevant. Whether it has been discussed, whether it has been given legitimacy, the answer is no, " he said.

Questions over when Anwar will take power have loomed over Malaysian politics ever since Dr Mahathir led Pakatan Harapan to a surprise general election victory last year.