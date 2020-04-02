'It is a ludicrous suggestion', says Najib over money transfer allegations

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak has sworn at the High Court that he did not instruct the transfer of RM42mil (S$14.3mil) from SRC International Sdn Bhd's coffers into his bank account.

In a rare move for a person already charged in the court of law, the former prime minister swore using an Arabic phrase often used by Muslims to swear in order to prove themselves.

"Wallahi wabillahi watallahi. I have never ever instructed anyone to do that, " he said during a re-examination by his lawyer Farhan Read.

Farhan had asked him to explain his denial that he had instructed former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to transfer the money into his personal account.

The 67-year-old said he never gave the instruction to Nik Faisal.

"There is no evidence that I gave such an instruction and no witness has also come forward to say so, " he said here yesterday.

Najib also took a jab at the current administration when he was asked about the dismissals of his former deputy Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and then rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal from his Cabinet.

"The present prime minister removed more ministers, " he said in reference to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, adding that both Muhyiddin and Shafie had spoken outside of the Cabinet and this went against the principle of collective responsibility.

"Can you imagine the prime minister says one thing and the minister contradicts him?"