It's getting frosty in Malaysia's PKR party

SHAH ALAM - The PKR cold war between party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is heating up.

In a veiled remark during the Reformist Convention 2019 here, Anwar told PKR leaders not to forget the party's original struggle and warned against a return to "bad habits".

The PKR president said some leaders had started to divert from the party's struggle and were even ashamed to call for reforms.

"They forget that our struggle is not to protect the interests of one or two people, who are ministers.

"Especially not those 'whoever supports me will get projects, those who do not support, will not get' (people). These are Umno's old bad habits," he said in his opening address at the convention to about 500 supporters to cheers and chants of "reformasi" from the floor.

Anwar did not mention Azmin's name but it was evident that his scathing remark was directed at his deputy president who has been boycotting PKR events or meetings involving the party president.

Anwar said he had raised the same issue during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"This is what we want to correct - we have the responsibility but we abused it. We want to stop such practices. This is the meaning of abuse of power.

"Not only do you not meet with party members, but you hold discussions with the Opposition.

"This project, that project... What party is this? Project party?" asked Anwar, drawing laughter from the floor.