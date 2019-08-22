It's a go for bike e-hailing in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - A motorcycle-based e-hailing service is getting closer to becoming a reality here following the Cabinet's nod.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said yesterday the Cabinet unanimously agreed to allow the service that is app-based, similar to summoning a private car, to be available here.

"We are sincere in ensuring that the 'mat motor' group has tens of thousands of job opportunities.

"At the same time, we want our uncles and aunties running warung (kiosks or stalls) businesses to be able to sell their products using these services. Our young entrepreneurs, too, will be able to sell their stuff," said Syed Saddiq, who added that allowing motorcycles to bridge that "last mile" would also encourage more Malaysians to use trains and buses.

"We will continue to work hard to ensure a bright future for our youths," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account.