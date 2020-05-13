It's possible to revert to MCO: Senior Minister

PUTRAJAYA - The government has warned that stricter rules will be enforced again if there is disregard to the ongoing conditional movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said although the rules were relaxed to enable the national economy to restart, the people must continue to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) put in place.

He said the conditional MCO, which replaced the MCO introduced on March 18, "does not spell total freedom to move and for people to do as they please".

"The conditional MCO is still an MCO. We have relaxed the rules just a bit so that people can go back to work.

"It is not impossible for us to revert if authorities report a high number of non-compliant cases.

"So let us all follow the rules and enjoy a slightly relaxed environment, rather than have our movement restricted again," he told his daily press briefing here yesterday.

The minister was responding to a viral video clip of a large number of people who did not practise social distancing while buying food at Desa Pandan.

"I checked with the Inspector-General of Police as I thought the video was fake. But he told me that it was true.

"This is the situation we want to avoid... if we want to continue enjoying a little bit of freedom," he said.

The MCO, which is now in its fifth phase, was originally scheduled to expire yesterday.

Ismail Sabri also said the Special Cabinet Committee on non-health related issues for the MCO had decided that it was time for the authorities to act and no longer issue advice or warnings.

"Police and other agencies have been given the authority to take action against those who fail to comply with the SOP.

"My advice to all of you is please comply. Please ensure social distancing and prevent places from being crowded," he said.

On Monday, the multi-agency taskforce to check on non-compliance of SOP under the conditional MCO screened 53,250 premises, including 4,229 supermarkets, 3,795 restaurants and 924 land, water and air transport terminals.

The taskforce also checked 22,829 private vehicles, 1,969 public transport vehicles, 3,321 places of worship, 1,258 recreational facilities and 259 construction sites nationwide.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said to date, 353 Malaysians who returned from abroad, had been tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 32,263 Malaysians have been quarantined upon returning from overseas since April 3, with 24,413 allowed to go home from April 17 onwards.

