It's treatable: Little girl with coronavirus discharged from Langkawi hospital

PETALING JAYA - One of the patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Malaysia has been allowed to return home after making a full recovery, says the Health Ministry.

The four-year-old Chinese national, who was warded at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi on Jan 29, was discharged on Tuesday (Feb 4).

"The results of the 2019-nCoV test carried out on the patient twice were found to be both negative. She is healthy and is allowed to go home.

"This case proves that the 2019-nCoV infection can be treated, and patients can fully recover, as reported in other cases in China," said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Hoor Hisham Abdullah.

He also noted that the assumption that the disease was deadly to those who are infected by it was inaccurate.

"The Health Ministry thanks the Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi for providing treatment and proper observation for the kid, which allowed her to recover and be sent home," Dr Hisham said in a statement released on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The statement came with pictures of the four-year-old, her parents and sister, and the staff of the Langkawi hospital.

It is learnt that the ministry would provide more information on the case in a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 5).

So far there have been 10 positive cases of coronavirus in Malaysia, nine of which involved Chinese nationals and one Malaysian.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.