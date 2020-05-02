It's treatable: Little girl with coronavirus discharged from Langkawi hospital

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Bernard Cheah
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - One of the patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Malaysia has been allowed to return home after making a full recovery, says the Health Ministry.

The four-year-old Chinese national, who was warded at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi on Jan 29, was discharged on Tuesday (Feb 4).

"The results of the 2019-nCoV test carried out on the patient twice were found to be both negative. She is healthy and is allowed to go home.

"This case proves that the 2019-nCoV infection can be treated, and patients can fully recover, as reported in other cases in China," said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Hoor Hisham Abdullah.

He also noted that the assumption that the disease was deadly to those who are infected by it was inaccurate.

"The Health Ministry thanks the Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi for providing treatment and proper observation for the kid, which allowed her to recover and be sent home," Dr Hisham said in a statement released on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The statement came with pictures of the four-year-old, her parents and sister, and the staff of the Langkawi hospital.

It is learnt that the ministry would provide more information on the case in a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 5).

So far there have been 10 positive cases of coronavirus in Malaysia, nine of which involved Chinese nationals and one Malaysian.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus malaysia health Hospitals

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES