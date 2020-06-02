J-Lo male robbery gang in Malaysia busted for crime spree

KAJANG, Malaysia - This J-Lo is bad news indeed.

A robbery gang named "J-Lo" that had been on a crime spree since July last year was busted by the police.

No affiliation to American star Jennifer Lopez, of course.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police believed the gang was responsible for at least 27 vehicle thefts and robbery cases between July last year and last month.

"We believe the gang consists of six men. They have been stealing vehicles, including motorcycles, as well as robbing 24-hour outlets in the area, " he said.

Upon investigation, he said police managed to track down and detain four members last month.

"We also seized multiple stolen items, including 10 Touch 'n Go cards, one SmartTag, two MyKads, five mobile phones and a Rambo knife, " he said.

ACP Ahmad Dzaffir said those detained had past records for vehicle theft and drug-related offences.

The gang would target foreigners who were walking alone or riding a motorcycle, he added.

"They focused on stealing motorcycles that would be used for other criminal activities, or dismantled for parts.

"The gang is often armed with a wrench and knife, " he said.