JB hotels see surge in room bookings

JOHOR BARU - Bookings for hotel rooms in Johor Baru are picking up for the year-end month-long school break and Lunar New Year celebration in January.

Schools nationwide will close from Nov 23 to Dec 31 and the Chinese people worldwide will usher in the Year of the Rat on Jan 25.

Ramada by Wyndham Meridin Johor Baru sales and marketing director Betty Yeoh said to date, 70 per cent of its 644 rooms were booked for November and December.

She said the hotel expected the occupancy rate to go up in the coming two weeks as many working parents may opt to take leave to spend with their children.

"Room bookings for the Chinese New Year is picking up with 80 per cent full for the celebration weekend,'' said Yeoh.

She said the room bookings were mainly from tour groups from China, Taiwan and South Korea.

"Many want to escape winter in their home countries," she said.

Yeoh said there were also Malaysians from outside the state visiting families and relatives in Johor Baru and Singaporeans who preferred to stay at the hotel.

Renaissance Johor Baru Hotel marketing and communications head Hezrin Ali said bookings for the 345-room hotel started from last month.