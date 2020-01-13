JB school principal transferred over alleged sexual grooming of male student

KULAI, Malaysia - The secondary school principal who allegedly sexually groomed a male student has been transferred out of the school in Johor Baru.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the move was taken as the ministry looked into the serious allegation.

She also urged the victim to lodge a police report.

"This will enable a more thorough investigation to be carried out, " she said when met after officiating the SWM Environment Kasih Back to School programme at Dewan SK Murni Jaya, near Layang-layang here, yesterday.

Teo, who is also Kulai MP, said the principal has since been transferred to the district education office pending investigation.

Bernama last week reported that the Johor Education Department was investigating claims that an award-winning school principal was involved in the sexual grooming of a male student.

The principal, the report added, was also accused of sending obscene messages to the student, which has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in Song, Sarawak, a student management assistant has been arrested for allegedly throwing a wooden chair at a seven-year-old girl, injuring her head.

Song OCPD Deputy Supt Rowney Michael Jalak said yesterday that the 35-year-old assistant was supervising a night class at a primary school in Nanga Nansang, Terkalit, on Jan 8, and is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol then.

"When the pupils made noise, the suspect ordered them to stop but they just ignored him, " said DSP Rowney.

"He got angry and hurled the chair at the pupils, hitting one of them at about 7pm."

He said the victim, who was left with a lump on her head, returned from the hostel to her grandfather's house two days later.

"She told her grandfather about the incident.

"The grandfather then took her to the Song Health Clinic for treatment before lodging a police report the same day, " he added.

The suspect is being held to assist in investigation.

