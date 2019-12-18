Jealousy a possible motive for murder of woman in Penang

Wanted: ACP Noorzainy holding a photo of Mohammad Noor, the suspect in the case.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia - Jealousy is believed to be the motive behind the gruesome death of a Myanmar woman who was found with a knife in her neck at an apartment here.

Police believed the deceased, Yoon Yati Htike, 29, had been having domestic problems.

North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor said initial investigations revealed that the victim had been quarrelling with her husband, also a Myanmar national, of late.

He said the 29-year-old Myanmar national, who had earlier threatened his wife, is missing.

"Our investigation showed that the couple had been fighting and the husband had suspected his wife of having an affair," he said at the North Seberang Prai police district headquarters here yesterday.

The body of Htike - who worked as a clinic assistant and translator - was found wrapped in a blanket under a bed at a rented apartment on Monday.

She also had several stab wounds when police discovered the body at about 8pm.

Her employer had earlier lodged a police report about her disappearance as she did not turn up for work and could not be contacted for the past three days.

The victim's landlord was then called in to unlock the door.

The couple, who are UNHCR cardholders, had been renting the place for four months.

ACP Noorzainy said the case was being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

He said police were looking for the victim's husband, Mohammad Noor Lal Miah, who was last seen at the apartment at about 3am on Dec 13.

"We need him to shed light on the matter," he said, adding they believed he was still in the country.

More about
malaysia Murder/Manslaughter crime

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral

SERVICES