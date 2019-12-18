Jealousy a possible motive for murder of woman in Penang

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia - Jealousy is believed to be the motive behind the gruesome death of a Myanmar woman who was found with a knife in her neck at an apartment here.

Police believed the deceased, Yoon Yati Htike, 29, had been having domestic problems.

North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor said initial investigations revealed that the victim had been quarrelling with her husband, also a Myanmar national, of late.

He said the 29-year-old Myanmar national, who had earlier threatened his wife, is missing.

"Our investigation showed that the couple had been fighting and the husband had suspected his wife of having an affair," he said at the North Seberang Prai police district headquarters here yesterday.

The body of Htike - who worked as a clinic assistant and translator - was found wrapped in a blanket under a bed at a rented apartment on Monday.

She also had several stab wounds when police discovered the body at about 8pm.

Her employer had earlier lodged a police report about her disappearance as she did not turn up for work and could not be contacted for the past three days.

The victim's landlord was then called in to unlock the door.