'Jho Low and Najib blocked audit'

KUALA LUMPUR - An audit on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) in 2010 would have revealed that the troubled sovereign wealth fund had transferred US$700million (S$965 million) to Good Star Ltd, a company owned and controlled by Low Taek Jho.

But Low and Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not allow this to happen as the National Audit Department was essentially not authorised to conduct an audit and due diligence on 1MDB.

Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, was appointed instead on the recommendation of Low's close associate Casey Tang.

Testifying before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah during cross examination by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (pic) said Low told him that an audit by the National Audit Department could present a political risk to Najib.

Low, popularly known as Jho Low, instructed Shahrol to draft a letter dated Dec 11,2009 to Najib on Najib's request to ensure 1MDB did not have to be audited.

The letter was copied to then Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, then Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah and 1MDB board chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin.

"The letter stated that the takeover of Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) to become 1MDB was done on an 'as is where is' basis, and due to that it would not have to be audited or have due diligence to be conducted by the National Audit Department anymore.

"I was not involved in the initial discussions about this. But I believe the content of the letter was discussed earlier between Jho Low and Najib.