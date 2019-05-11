Jho Low believed to be using multiple passports to criss-cross globe

PETALING JAYA - Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low, is believed to be using multiple Mediterranean and Caribbean island nations passports to criss-cross the globe.

A source said Low continues to make Macau his base but travelled to the middle east and other European countries using these different passports.

"Jho Low has secured a few different types of passports in the last eight years, mainly through the investment-based citizenship schemes as part of a grand scheme when he was involved in Malaysia's state-owned investment fund 1MDB, scandal."

His first known investment-based citizenship passport was from St Kitts and Nevis, a tiny Caribbean island nation in the West Indies. Although the passport was issued in 2011, the country revoked his citizenship in 2018 following full-scale international investigations into the 1MDB scandal in at least six countries. In 2015, Jho Low also obtained a Cypriot passport besides a Maltese passport.

"These passports allowed him visa-free travel to European countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy and over 170 countries globally."

The source also said Jho Low is believed to have obtained the Maltese passport through an investment-based citizenship scheme.