Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Tashny Sukumaran
South China Morning Post

Malaysia's police chief says his promise to bring fugitive financier Low Taek Jho back to the Southeast Asian nation to face justice by Christmas will not be fulfilled due to "dishonest" foreign authorities.

"In bilateral ties with police in other countries, we expect honesty in terms of co-operation. There must be a spirit of reciprocity. But this is where I'm disappointed. I expected honest co-operation. But there has been no honesty," police inspector-general Abdul Hamid Bador told local media on Monday.

He insisted that he would continue these efforts, and was "not resting".

Low is seen as a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) global corruption scandal that saw billions siphoned from a sovereign wealth fund.

Abdul Hamid last month said Low was taking refuge on an island with which Malaysia had previously co-operated on police matters, and that the fugitive was enjoying protection from state authorities, describing Low as "hiding like a chicken".

Low, who is wanted in several jurisdictions, has been on the lam for over a year. He is believed to have been hopping from one nation to another to evade the authorities while the man the Malaysian government has pinpointed as his co-conspirator - former premier Najib Razak - is on trial for more than 40 counts of graft and abuse of power.

The pilfered funds - totalling some US$4.5 billion according to the United States and up to US$7 billion according to the administration of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - were allegedly used to fund Hollywood films, purchase designer jewellery and handbags as well as paintings by Monet and Basquiat, and throw A-list celebrity parties.

Low's US$250 million superyacht Equanimity - which has since been seized, sold and renamed Tranquillity by its new owners - was also allegedly bought with the funds.

Low has maintained that he is avoiding his home country of Malaysia as he believes he will not receive a fair trial, accusing Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan government of being biased against him.

Low was long thought to have been hiding out in China, although more recently it was discovered that he owned a now-revoked Cypriot passport received through an investment-for-citizenship scheme. The Caribbean island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis has also revoked Low's passport.

It is also believed that the financier is circulating through the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and his spokespeople have said that he is in a country that "acts in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and European Convention on Human Rights" - a statement that came soon after Low in October caved to the US Department of Justice and agreed to return assets worth over US$700 million, including a private jet.

Meanwhile, disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak's fortunes continue to worsen amid the 1MDB fallout.

At the Monday press conference, police chief Abdul Hamid announced that the ousted leader might be summoned as part of investigations into the 2006 murder of Mongolian translator Altantuya Shaariibuu, which have been revived after one of her killers - currently on death row - filed an explosive statutory declaration in his bid for a retrial, claiming that Najib had delivered the "kill order".

Former policeman Azilah Hadri claimed Najib had ordered him to "arrest and destroy" Altantuya in October 2006, when the politician was the deputy prime minister and defence minister. He said Najib had described her as a "foreign spy" and a "threat to national security".

Najib has vehemently denied these claims, even going so far as to make a formal Islamic oath before hundreds of Muslims earlier this week, avowing that he had "never ordered any individual to kill a Mongolian national named Altantuya Shaariibuu".

"I have not known or met the deceased. If I am lying, then may Allah curse me," he said during the oath-taking.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Jho Low 1MDB

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES