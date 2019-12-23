Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief

Malaysia's police chief says his promise to bring fugitive financier Low Taek Jho back to the Southeast Asian nation to face justice by Christmas will not be fulfilled due to "dishonest" foreign authorities.

"In bilateral ties with police in other countries, we expect honesty in terms of co-operation. There must be a spirit of reciprocity. But this is where I'm disappointed. I expected honest co-operation. But there has been no honesty," police inspector-general Abdul Hamid Bador told local media on Monday.

He insisted that he would continue these efforts, and was "not resting".

Low is seen as a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) global corruption scandal that saw billions siphoned from a sovereign wealth fund.

Abdul Hamid last month said Low was taking refuge on an island with which Malaysia had previously co-operated on police matters, and that the fugitive was enjoying protection from state authorities, describing Low as "hiding like a chicken".

Low, who is wanted in several jurisdictions, has been on the lam for over a year. He is believed to have been hopping from one nation to another to evade the authorities while the man the Malaysian government has pinpointed as his co-conspirator - former premier Najib Razak - is on trial for more than 40 counts of graft and abuse of power.

The pilfered funds - totalling some US$4.5 billion according to the United States and up to US$7 billion according to the administration of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - were allegedly used to fund Hollywood films, purchase designer jewellery and handbags as well as paintings by Monet and Basquiat, and throw A-list celebrity parties.

Low's US$250 million superyacht Equanimity - which has since been seized, sold and renamed Tranquillity by its new owners - was also allegedly bought with the funds.