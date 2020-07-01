Jho Low interview is pointless, says co-author of Billion Dollar Whale

Tom Wright, the co-author of the Billion DollarWhale.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The co-author of "Billion Dollar Whale" says fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's interview with the Singapore Straits Times is pointless.

Tom Wright, who co-authored the best-seller with Bradley Hope, said that Low, popularly known as Jho Low, had not answered the multiple charges against him.

"Jho Low gives pointless interview to Straits Times without answering multiple charges against him by US and Malaysian authorities. He's still on the run in China, " Wright said in a Twitter post on Monday (Jan 6).

The "Billion Dollar Whale" is about how Low allegedly masterminded the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Low faces charges in the United States and Malaysia for his alleged central role in defrauding up to US$4.5billion (S$6 billion) from 1MDB, founded by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the subject of the US Justice Department's largest ever anti-kleptocracy case.

Low has consistently denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

"People and companies act as introducers or intermediaries all the time," Low said in the interview with Singapore's Straits Times.

Low declined to divulge his current location but confirmed he was offered asylum in August last year. He did not name the country offering asylum.

In November, US authorities struck a deal with Low to recoup US$1billion in funds allegedly looted from 1MDB, which included a private jet, high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London, and other assets.

The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low.

