Jho Low not in Cyprus, still hiding on some island 'like a chicken', says Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador does not believe that Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is hiding in Cyprus, after news broke that the fugitive Malaysian businessman had obtained a Cypriot passport.

"It's impossible for him to leave the country that he has been hiding in easily," said Tan Sri Hamid at a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police College on Wednesday (Nov 6).

"He's still there, hiding like a chicken."

Mr Hamid added that he continued to hold talks via official and semi-official channels in an ongoing effort to bring Low - who he only revealed is hiding on "an island" - back to Malaysia.

"There are parties that say that our efforts so far have not been enough, or (that we have) done so without considering more unorthodox methods, such as the 'Mossad' way," said Mr Hamid, referring to the Israeli intelligence arm which in 1960 abducted Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann in Argentina. He was later executed by hanging after being found guilty of war crimes.

"I don't only use official channels (to conduct talks), but also semi-official ones," he said, adding that it was his mission to bring Low to justice.