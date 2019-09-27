Jho Low ordered sensitive 1MDB-PetroSaudi info destroyed

KUALA LUMPUR - Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, had ordered for confidential and sensitive information pertaining to the joint venture (JV) between 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) to be destroyed, fearing that it could be used to threaten Datuk Seri Najib Razak's position, the High Court heard.

However, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi told the court that there were documents that he did not destroy as he could have "overlooked" them.

"For every document on talking points or action plans as well as the emails I received from Jho Low, he would always remind me to ensure the documents were destroyed as they contained confidential and sensitive information that could be used to threaten Najib's position politically if they fell into the wrong hands," he said yesterday.

The ninth witness, who was reading from his 270-page witness statement, earlier referred to a set of talking points from Low titled "Background - Joint Venture between PetroSaudi (PSI) and 1MDB".

"These are the talking points given by Jho Low to me via email. As I remember, the talking points were given to me to answer the questions from the rakyat that 1MDB needed to answer," he said.

The talking points contained detailed information on the JV with PSI beginning with the history of PSI's establishment and relationship with King Abdullah as well as the settlement of a Murabaha loan agreement.

"Every time these talking points documents were handed over to me, Jho Low would say that the content had been discussed and agreed by Najib.

"I do not think he was lying about that because most of the time that I referred back to Najib on the talking points, he never said he disagreed with it and would only ask or order me to take follow-up action according to the talking points," Shahrol added.

On another instance, Shahrol said he had deleted emails pertaining to the purchase of independent power producers, the issuance of bonds guaranteed by the International Petroleum Investment Company and the purchase of Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bh, as ordered by Low as they involved "national security".

The emails were sent to shahrol@gmail.com from Low's dealrainman1@gmail.com.

"However, I was ordered by Jho Low to delete all the emails I had received from him in the middle of 2015 as they were confidential and involved national security as well as in the interest of Najib.

"After I received the instruction, I immediately deleted the emails without making any copies," he said.

Najib, 66, faces 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.3bil (S$757 million); and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money.

He faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The trial continues before High Court judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah on Monday.

