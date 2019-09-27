Jho Low ordered sensitive 1MDB-PetroSaudi info destroyed

KUALA LUMPUR - Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, had ordered for confidential and sensitive information pertaining to the joint venture (JV) between 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) to be destroyed, fearing that it could be used to threaten Datuk Seri Najib Razak's position, the High Court heard.

However, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi told the court that there were documents that he did not destroy as he could have "overlooked" them.

"For every document on talking points or action plans as well as the emails I received from Jho Low, he would always remind me to ensure the documents were destroyed as they contained confidential and sensitive information that could be used to threaten Najib's position politically if they fell into the wrong hands," he said yesterday.

The ninth witness, who was reading from his 270-page witness statement, earlier referred to a set of talking points from Low titled "Background - Joint Venture between PetroSaudi (PSI) and 1MDB".