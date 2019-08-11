'Jho Low received $1.3 billion'

KUALA LUMPUR - The High Court was told that 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) had transferred money into the bank account of Good Star Ltd, which belongs to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, when the money was intended for PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) on paper.

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, was questioned on the transfer of US$330million (S$448 million) from 1MDB to an account in 2011.

It was said during cross-examination that the bank had queried 1MDB because the account number in the transaction did not match the name of the beneficiary on paper, which was PSI.

The witness said the bank account number, which turned out to be Good Star's, was provided by PSI CEO Tarek Obaid.

Lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah then said this was the second time the "mistake" happened, with the first being in 2009 when 1MDB transferred US$700million to the same account belonging to Good Star.

Shafee: You are sending a lot of money from 1MDB. Not a small amount. We are now no longer in the bracket of millions, we are in the bracket of billions.