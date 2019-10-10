Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it

Malaysia's inspector-general of police on Thursday challenged US media reports that fugitive financier Jho Low, wanted in connection with the long-running 1MDB corruption scandal, is currently in Los Angeles.

Abdul Hamid Bador dismissed a report last month by US entertainment website Page Six that claimed Low was spotted at a dinner party in Hollywood.

"I cannot comment on the report saying that Jho Low is in the United States," Abdul Hamid said. "Logically, the border controls in America - be it land, air or sea - are very, very tight, so I would not expect Jho Low would be able to sneak his way into the United States. But I'm pretty sure he is not there."

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges US$4.5 billion (S$6.19 billion) was siphoned from the 1MDB state investment fund from 2009-14. The scandal has been described as the world's most extensive financial con and has resulted in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak facing dozens of charges, including criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.