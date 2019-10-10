Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it

Jho Low with Gigi Hadid at an event in New York in 2014.
PHOTO: AFP
South China Morning Post and The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysia's inspector-general of police on Thursday challenged US media reports that fugitive financier Jho Low, wanted in connection with the long-running 1MDB corruption scandal, is currently in Los Angeles.

Abdul Hamid Bador dismissed a report last month by US entertainment website Page Six that claimed Low was spotted at a dinner party in Hollywood.

"I cannot comment on the report saying that Jho Low is in the United States," Abdul Hamid said. "Logically, the border controls in America - be it land, air or sea - are very, very tight, so I would not expect Jho Low would be able to sneak his way into the United States. But I'm pretty sure he is not there."

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges US$4.5 billion (S$6.19 billion) was siphoned from the 1MDB state investment fund from 2009-14. The scandal has been described as the world's most extensive financial con and has resulted in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak facing dozens of charges, including criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

Najib, who founded and chaired 1MDB, stands accused of diverting some US$700 million from SRC International - a former subsidiary of 1MDB - into his personal bank accounts.

Low is accused of collaborating closely with Najib and masterminding the misappropriation of funds. He faces indictment from the DOJ as well as arrest warrants in Malaysia and Singapore.

His whereabouts have been unknown since last year but according to the Page Six report, Low attended a dinner party at a producer's house in the Hollywood Hills.

"I thought it was him," a person at the event told Page Six. "Could there be a guy that looks like him? Of course. But I thought it was him. People were convinced."

Abdul Hamid indicated he knew Low's location but "it is premature to say which country it is".

"I am patient in negotiating with them, in the spirit of international policing and in hunting down fugitives," he said. "I'm trying my best. I have set a target, which is to bring Low back by the end of the year. He deserves to be tried here [in Malaysia]."

Last month, Abdul Hamid said Low "has the protection of someone" and remains "free to move around and able to run his businesses without any restrictions".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
malaysia Jho Low Hollywood 1MDB

