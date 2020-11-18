Jho Low tried to strike deal with Mahathir administration over 1MDB, audio recordings show

Jho Low, the fugitive financier widely viewed as the mastermind behind Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal, repeatedly sought a deal with the Mahathir Mohamad administration and offered up the cooperation of other fugitives, newly released audio recordings have shown.

The tapes were part of a two-part documentary on Low released on Monday by Al-Jazeera. The Qatar-based broadcaster said the recordings captured Low’s conversations with officials in the government of former prime minister Mahathir from the time it came to power in the May 2018 election until November that year.

Apart from seeking the termination of investigations in Malaysia in exchange for a waiver of his rights to seized assets, Low is also heard requesting Kuala Lumpur intercede on his behalf with Singapore – which in 2016 initiated its own investigations on the scandal and placed an Interpol red notice for his arrest.

A portion of the more than US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) said to be misappropriated from 1MDB was parked in the city state, and assets linked to Low there were subsequently frozen.

The recordings also mention Najib Razak, the former prime minister toppled in the 2018 polls, who was in July sentenced to 12 years in prison in the first of a series of criminal trials linking him to the 1MDB scandal.

Najib, who is currently out on bail, was ultimately the person who had the authority to make decisions on 1MDB in his concurrent role as the country’s finance minister, Low is heard saying in one recording.

Low spoke to officials in the administration of Mahathir Mohamad, the recordings show.

PHOTO: Reuters

He offered the cooperation of fellow fugitives, hinting that they would be able to aid in the cases against Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor, who is currently also on trial for corruption.

“To be honest, I know most of the people that can be very helpful if the objective is, you know, let’s look at black and white who’s at fault, is the prime minister at fault, is the first lady at fault,” Low is heard saying.

Low claimed that Rosmah spent “north of half a billion dollars” of 1MDB funds on jewellery. He said there was no wrongdoing on his part, adding that the 1MDB funds that flowed to him “ultimately were loans, directly or indirectly”.

Al-Jazeera did not reveal to whom Low was speaking, describing the audio recordings as a “series of extraordinarily revealing phone conversations he had with the former Malaysian government, led by Mahathir Mohamad”.

The broadcaster said it had independently verified the tapes. This Week in Asia has contacted Low’s spokesman for comment.

On his request relating to Singapore, Low referenced what he said were discussions between the Najib-era attorney general (AG) Mohamed Apandi Ali and his Singaporean counterpart.

“The attorney general had numerous discussions with the Singapore AG and they actually agreed to close off those charges,” Low is heard saying. “In return, I agree to waive my claims to all the assets and then they basically agree to basically lift the Interpol red notice.”

In a subsequent conversation, he again asks for help to get his international arrest warrant lifted.

“I have given up a lot of the assets. There is still a portion that I haven’t given up. So I think if Singapore hears from Malaysia, to say ‘look, Mr Low is going to waive all his claims’, I can do it within the next five days, easy,” Low said in one conversation.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his supporters arrive at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 1, 2020.

PHOTO: Reuters

“Obviously in return then I need Singapore to lift my Interpol red notice, which they were willing to do. And in the future they can’t file any new notices on me but if they want to file new charges on me, that’s their business.”

In response to This Week in Asia’s queries, a spokeswoman for Singapore’s Attorney-General’s Chambers said the agency “categorically denies Jho Low’s allegation”.

“There was no agreement between [the] Singapore AG and Mr Mohamed Apandi Ali to close off the charges or lift the Interpol red notice against Jho Low,” she said. “The charges and Interpol red notice issued by Singapore are still valid against Jho Low.”

The 1MDB scandal’s China links are also featured in the documentary. Al-Jazeera said Low was currently living in Macau , in “a house owned by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Beijing has in the past vehemently refuted assertions that the businessman was hiding in the mainland under official protection. In one of Najib’s trials, witnesses said the former premier’s administration, in power from 2009 until 2018, had approved a plan to to bail out 1MDB by offering stakes in infrastructure projects to Chinese firms.

Reports have cited the multibillion dollar East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and another gas pipeline development as among the projects initiated by Najib that were financed by China – with inflated prices – so the excess cash could be diverted to paying off 1MDB debts.

Jho Low

PHOTO: Facebook/Jho Low

Mahathir’s government, deposed earlier this year following a messy power struggle, renegotiated the ECRL deal’s terms and managed to slash the cost of the project.

In the recordings, Low is heard saying that “there was some intent that if local contractors made a substantial margin, then a portion of the profits will be used to buy certain assets of 1MDB”.

The documentary also highlighted a similar scheme involving Kuwait, and pointed out that Low “was very careful not to implicate either Kuwait or China in his back-door scheme to repay 1MDB debt”.

He is heard lauding the ECRL as the “biggest programme” in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. “I think the Chinese position is ‘I understand the [Mahathir government] may need to adjust pricing and so on and so forth. But I am pragmatic, but I don’t want to get involved in basically Najib-related items’,” Low said.

He added that he did not think the Chinese government would throw Najib “under the bus but I think they are very concerned it impacts them from a reputational perspective”.

Najib, 67, remains one of the major political players in Malaysia despite his conviction and ongoing criminal trials.

His Barisan Nasional coalition currently backs the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who deposed Mahathir after staging a political self-coup in March. There was no immediate comment from Najib on the Al-Jazeera documentary.

The country’s police chief Abdul Hamid Bador on Tuesday was quoted by the Malay Mail as saying that he would assure Low of “safe passage” if the businessman returned to explain himself to the current attorney general. “If he thinks he’s innocent, why is he hiding?”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.