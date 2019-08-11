Jobless man to be charged after getting caught masturbating at Malaysia hospital

BALIK PULAU, Malaysia - A 45-year-old unemployed man will be charged on Friday (Nov 8) after being caught for masturbating at a hospital in Balik Pulau last month.

Southwest District OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan said the man, who came under the pretence of being a patient, was said to have exposed his private parts and masturbated on a chair on Oct 22 at about 3.30pm.

"He allegedly masturbated until he ejaculated on the seat. A female hospital staff member caught him in the act.

"She is said to have shouted at him, however, he smiled and ignored her. She then called a male staff member to chase him away from the area.

"The hospital's chief nurse lodged a police report over the incident. The accused was detained earlier today," he said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 7).

Supt Anbalagan said that the man admitted his act.

"He will be charged tomorrow at the Balik Pulau Court," he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.