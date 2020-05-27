Jobless man jailed 5 months for trespassing into Johor palace

JOHOR BARU - An unemployed man was sentenced to five months' jail by the Magistrate's Court here for trespassing into the Istana Pasir Pelangi grounds.

The accused, Juel Huran, 35, pleaded guilty after a court interpreter read out the charge to him in front of magistrate Lee Jun Keong on Wednesday (May 27).

The offence was allegedly committed in Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Baru at 9.22am on May 22.

The accused had entered the palace grounds without any pass or permit issued by any authorities or person in charge under the Prohibited Areas and Prohibited Places Act 1959 (Act 289).

The act is an offence under Section 5(1) of Act 289, which is also punishable under Section 7 of the same Act that carries imprisonment for up to two years or fine not more than RM1,000 (S$330) or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was represented by deputy prosecution officer Benedict Choong Kai Qi while the accused was not represented.

The accused in his plea had requested for a lighter punishment as he is taking care of his unemployed wife and two children, aged six and 10.

Lee in his judgment, however, said that the offence was a serious one and had caused a threat to the residents of the palace.

The court then sentenced the accused to five months' jail starting May 27.