Jobless man jailed for one week for breaking into house of Najib's mother

Tun Rahah Mohd Noah is the mother of former Malaysia prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
PHOTO: Twitter/najibrazak
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A jobless man was sentenced to jail for a week and fined RM1,500 (S$497) in default of three months jail by a Magistrate's Court here for breaking into the house of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's mother.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim passed the sentence on 21-year-old Muhammad Nur Akmal Azisham after the latter pleaded guilty to the charge here on Monday (Aug 19).

The court also ordered for the jail sentence to run from the date of arrest, which was on Aug 15.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Nur Akmal was accused of trespassing into the house of Tun Rahah Mohd Noah at Jalan Eaton off Jalan Tun Razak here at 9.45pm on Aug 15.

Earlier, the accused, who was unrepresented, asked for a lenient sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Syakirin Yaccob, however, asked the court to mete out a just sentence as a lesson for the accused not to repeat the crime.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat asked the accused why he broke into the house, and Muhammad Nur Akmal said he did not know and did not remember why he did it.

