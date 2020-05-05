Johor to adhere to conditional MCO

ISKANDAR PUTERI - Johor will follow the Federal Government's decision in imposing the conditional movement control order (MCO) but with a few changes to suit its capabilities.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pic) said that the decision was decided during a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) and relevant agencies.

"We announced it as we want to make sure that every agency is well prepared as we need greater co-operation from everyone to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

"However, the conditional MCO will be carried out based on the capabilities of our local councils, " he said during a press conference held at Kota Iskandar here Monday (May 4).

He added that the respective local councils would decide on its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to see which were more acceptable based on its enforcement capabilities.

Hasni, who is also Benut assemblyman, said that the respective local councils would come out with its SOPs pertaining to the matter as soon as possible.

He also said that despite the conditional MCO, returning Malaysians including those from Sabah and Sarawak as well as foreigners from abroad would still undergo 14 days quarantine.

"Returning Malaysians as well as foreigners coming back into the country will still need to go to the quarantine centres that the state government has provided," he added.

