Johor Baru district emerges as a dengue hotspot with 3,038 cases

JOHOR BARU - Covid-19 cases may be on the downward trend in Johor but an old threat has re-emerged in the form of dengue, with 16 deaths recorded in since the movement control order (MCO) came into effect.

State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that as of Saturday, only one new Covid-19 case was reported in Johor while no new cases were reported from May 19 to 22.

However, he noted that the figure for dengue was worrying as there were 3,768 cumulative cases in the state between March 18 and May 22.

“There were also 16 deaths recorded during the same period, an increase of five compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

“The district with the highest number of cases and considered a hotspot for dengue is Johor Baru, which recorded 3,038 cases,” he said when contacted.

He added that the rise in dengue cases was due to the current hot weather which was conducive for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

Vidyananthan said the increase in the amount of rubbish from households over the past month was also a factor.

This was due to many people opting for takeaways during conditional movement control order (MCO) and not discarding the containers properly, contributing to the increase in breeding places for the mosquitoes, he said.

“Houses that have been left vacant by those who are out of the state pose a serious risk too in turning into breeding grounds for the mosquitoes as they are not cleaned and managed regularly.

“Other potential breeding grounds include shops, offices, markets, construction sites and universities, ” he added.

Vidyananthan said these areas must be cleaned up as they had the potential to end up as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and contribute to the increase of dengue cases.

To this end, he said notices to owners of such properties in the state had been sent out, requesting them to obtain larvicide solution from the nearest Health Department office to destroy potential breeding spots within their premises.

The public was also urged to maintain the cleanliness of their home compounds by disposing of any unwanted items that could collect stagnant water.

It was earlier reported that Johor was the second-highest state in the country when it came to dengue cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur which came in third with 3,673 cases.

Selangor was in first place with some 25,298 cases recorded between Dec 29 and May 15.