Johor braces for possible second wave of floods

KULAI - Johor state government through the agencies under the State Disaster Management Committee is prepared to face the expected second wave of floods in the Malaysian southern state.

State international trade, investment and utilities committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said Johor expected another 500mm of rainfall.

He added that the second wave of floods would only happen if the rain was met by a high-tide phenomenon that is forecast to start from Wednesday (Dec 25) until Dec 27.

"According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rainfall will come down in Mersing in the evening (of Dec 25), and at the same time, there is the high-tide phenomenon that will start today.

"But the state government is prepared to face any outcome, and we are currently monitoring the situation there, " he said on Wednesday.

He added that he personally hoped that everything would be fine and the water from the downpour would be dispersed into the sea or river.

"If the water disperses, then everything should be okay but if the water accumulates, and the volume of rainfall is high, then there is a potential for floods.

"The State Disaster Management Committee has been already been deployed for a lookout and as early precaution step, " he added.

Malaysia's annual monsoon season continues unabated and Johor is facing the brunt of it, with some areas struggling with flood waters up to 2.5m deep last week.