Johor to conduct cloud-seeding operations to solve water shortage problems

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

ISKANDAR PUTERI - The Johor state government is expected to conduct five cloud-seeding operations in the near future in an effort to solve water shortage issues, said state exco member Jimmy Puah.

He said the operation was expected to cost a total of RM175,000 (S$57,800) and that the money would be taken from an emergency fund.

"Each cloud-seeding operation will cost about RM35,000," he added.

Mr Puah, who is state international trade, investment and utility committee chairman, said the cost was not the main concern.

"There are other issues that need to be looked into before the operations are carried out. We need to look at other factors such as the weather and timing, besides having to consult the Malaysian Meteorological Department," he said, adding that the success rate of cloud-seeding was only 10 to 20 per cent.

He said despite the critical water level recorded at the Lebam Dam, the cloud-seeding operation could not be done, as the area was near a beach with fewer clouds.

He said this after the Johor state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Thursday (Sept 12).

Earlier at the state assembly, Mr Puah said the state government had conducted a number of projects to address issues that had risen due to the hot weather and El Nino phenomenon.

This included the raw water supply from Seluyut Dam to Lebam Dam, the raw water distribution project from Sungai Lenggor to Congok Dam, the Layang Two project (Phase Two) involving the distribution of water from Seluyut Dam to Upper Layang Dam, as well as the raw water distribution from Kahang Dam to the East Sembrong raw water treatment plant.

Mr Puah said the state government had also sent proposals to the Federal government for the approval of several projects that would help deal with water shortage issues here.

"This includes the construction of a dam in Sungai Ulu Sedili Besar, a barrage for Sungai Sedili Besar and coastal reservoirs for Johor and Pulai rivers.

"We hope these projects will be implemented by the Federal Government by 2020," he added.

Mr Puah said this in reply to questions regarding future plans to solve water shortage issues from Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman (BN-Tanjung Surat), Najib Lep (PAS-Bukit Pasir), Cheo Yee How (PH-Perling) and Yeo Tung Siong (PH-Pekan Nenas).

More about
malaysia Johor Baru Water conservation

TRENDING

Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby&#039;s business
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby's business
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

LIFESTYLE

I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker

SERVICES