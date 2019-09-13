Johor to conduct cloud-seeding operations to solve water shortage problems

ISKANDAR PUTERI - The Johor state government is expected to conduct five cloud-seeding operations in the near future in an effort to solve water shortage issues, said state exco member Jimmy Puah.

He said the operation was expected to cost a total of RM175,000 (S$57,800) and that the money would be taken from an emergency fund.

"Each cloud-seeding operation will cost about RM35,000," he added.

Mr Puah, who is state international trade, investment and utility committee chairman, said the cost was not the main concern.

"There are other issues that need to be looked into before the operations are carried out. We need to look at other factors such as the weather and timing, besides having to consult the Malaysian Meteorological Department," he said, adding that the success rate of cloud-seeding was only 10 to 20 per cent.

He said despite the critical water level recorded at the Lebam Dam, the cloud-seeding operation could not be done, as the area was near a beach with fewer clouds.

He said this after the Johor state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Thursday (Sept 12).

Earlier at the state assembly, Mr Puah said the state government had conducted a number of projects to address issues that had risen due to the hot weather and El Nino phenomenon.