Johor cops bust drug family syndicate

JOHOR BARU - A family of four has been detained in what appears to be the largest drug bust in Johor since the movement control order (MCO) began on March 18.

Their seven-month-long activity that saw drugs being moved to Indonesia through Muar came to an abrupt end when police launched a series of raids and seized 42.8kg of syabu, 20kg of Ecstasy and 2.7kg of Erimin 5 pills with a combined value of RM3.4 million (S$1.1 million).

State police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay told the press yesterday five raids conducted between June 19 and 20 around Muar netted the four suspects aged between 20 and 50, including a woman.

“We were able to flush out this syndicate after marine police intercepted a boat with two suspects in Tanjung Tohor waters off Muar.

"This syndicate received its supply from the northern states before smuggling it out of the country through Muar, ” he said.

In an unrelated case, police arrested eight suspects, including a female, between the ages of 23 and 33 in three raids around here and Seri Alam last Saturday.

Comm Ayob said various drugs worth more than RM20,000 and cash amounting to RM20,795 were seized. The suspects have been remanded for seven days to assist with investigations.

In another drug-related matter, Comm Ayob said police were looking for a 40-year-old Singaporean by the name of Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said or better known as Boy Setan, who allegedly used a drone for cross-border drug smuggling between Johor and Singapore.

In a joint statement last Saturday, the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau said two Singaporean men were arrested in Kranji on June 17 for using a drone to smuggle drugs into Singapore from Malaysia.

Flight data retrieved from the phone of one of the suspects showed that the unmanned aircraft had flown from Kranji to Johor Baru and back again the same day.

In the incident, Singapore police detected unusual unmanned aircraft activity in the vicinity of the Kranji Reservoir Park that came with a bag attached to it.

Police subsequently arrested the two men, aged 29 and 34, believed to be the operators of the drone.

Comm Ayob said the trafficker was rather brazen as he chose to fly the drug-laden drone at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Baru, a mere 700m from the Johor Sentral police station.

Comm Ayob urged those with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the Johor police at 07-221 2999 or at the nearest police station.