Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists

JOHOR BARU - The Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru has ordered the release of a 24-year-old woman whose car ploughed into a group of teenage cyclists, killing eight of them on Feb 18, 2017.

The case raised racial tensions in Johor as the driver was a young ethnic Chinese woman and the victims were all Malay boys. The group of more than 30 teenagers were out for joy rides in fast, modified bicycles on a dark road at around 3am.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie against the accused, Ms Sam Ke Ting, who is now 24.

The magistrate ordered that the salesgirl's driving license that was suspended since she was charged along with a RM10,000 (S$3,260) bail to be returned immediately.

In the incident in February 2017, eight teen cyclists were killed when a car driven by Ms Sam ploughed into a group of them, who were mostly riding modified bicycles known as 'basikal lajak'.