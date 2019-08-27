Johor Crown Prince checks out forest fire

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia - What started as an ordinary small bush fire about six days ago has destroyed about 16ha of forest in Kampung Pekajang along Jalan Tanjung Kupang.

Thick smoke from the fire has forced two nearby schools to close.

Firemen from the state Fire and Rescue Department have been battling the forest fires for about a week now, and so far, about 60 per cent of the fire has been put out.

The situation caught the attention of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, who inspected the area yesterday for first-hand information.

A similar forest fire was put out near Legoland Malaysia and a hotel in the same district on Saturday.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis said firemen had put out 9.6ha of the Kampung Pekajang fire but new hotspots caused by strong winds appeared in nearby areas.

Yahaya said 79 personnel and officers from 11 fire stations were deployed to fight the fire.

He added that five 20,000-litre capacity water tankers were being used to get water from nearby fire hydrants.

"Based on the current situation, we expect to take another four days to douse the fire. But if a 'total flooding' technique can be done immediately, then the fire can be put out in a much shorter time," he added.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail has directed temporary closure for SMK Tanjung Adang due to the forest fire near the school.

A statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar's official Facebook page said that Tunku Ismail also visited SMK Tanjung Adang, which has 200 students.

He directed the school to be temporarily closed for the sake of the students' health.

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that all state government departments and agencies located within Kota Iskandar, which is located about 12km away from the burning forest, were still operational despite the state administrative centre being covered with haze over the last few days and Air Pollutant Index (API) reading was 81.

"The state government is looking at doing cloud seeding to help prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

"Most of the areas destroyed by the fire are privately owned agricultural land beside the forest," he added.