Johor Crown Prince disappointed with federal government over state of affairs at hospital

JOHOR BARU - Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has expressed his disappointment over the Federal Government's lack of efforts in repairing the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) following a fire some three years ago.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Monday (Dec 2), Tunku Ismail said people have not forgotten the fire at HSA where it took the lives of six patients.

He said following the incident, the authorities should be more prepared and concerned about the welfare of the people.

"I have been following closely the development of this issue and even visited the wards last year on Nov 1. I made another visit today, one year later, but I am very disappointed.

"I am shocked to see that the wards still have effects of the fire and it is as if there have been no efforts to repair them although it's been three years," he said, adding that nothing has changed since three years ago.

Tunku Ismail questioned why the Federal Government's incentives for Johoreans and the state government had been reduced to the extent that these wards have not been repaired even after three years.

He said matters regarding the people's interests must always be the priority of those in power.

"The economy is currently suffering and during such times, the welfare of the people, especially access to basic amenities such as healthcare, must be given importance.

"Johor contributed 9.6 per cent or rather RM138.9 billion (S$45 billion) of the national economy in 2018 and Johoreans deserve to get good facilities for the betterment of their lives," he said.