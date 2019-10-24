Johor Customs nabs 8 trying to leave country illegally

ISKANDAR PUTERI - The Johor Customs Department has managed to foil an attempt by illegal immigrants to leave the country through an unchartered route at Tanjung Belungkor waters, Kota Tinggi, here.

State Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamiddan Maryani said eight Indonesian men, including the boat skipper, were arrested during the operation conducted at 11.30pm on Oct 16.

"The suspects are aged between 20 and 53 and have been remanded for 14 days from Oct 17 until Oct 30.

"The boat skipper and his passengers will be investigated under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007," he said at a press conference at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), here on Thursday (Oct 24).

He also informed that two passengers will be charged under Section 5(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) for overstaying in the country.

While the other five passengers will be charged under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for staying in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit.