Johor durian seller can't part with giant 12kg fruit

It was a whopper of a durian at 12kg.

Samsuri Ahmad, who has been selling the fruit for three decades, was ecstatic to find the giant durian among a pile of fruits sold to him by a farmer, Harian Metro reported.

He said that it was his first time seeing such a big durian, as normal ones were between 800g and 3kg.

"It measures about 80cm in circumference," said Samsuri, who is based in Segamat, Johor.

He refused to sell it even though there had been offers to buy it from him for RM200 (S$65).

To him, the durian was an unexpected blessing. So he rejected all offers for it from his customers as he wanted to share the fruit with his friends.

"There were 12 pieces in the fruit and the taste was creamy and sweet," he said.

Samsuri said that the farmer who sent the durian to him claimed to be using organic fertilisers but was unsure of the durian's breed.

"However, the farmer only managed to produce one gigantic durian out of the tens of durian trees in his orchard," said Samsuri.