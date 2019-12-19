Johor exco denies rumour that he gave a car to his personal assistant

JOHOR BARU - A state executive councillor has rubbished rumours that he has given a car to his personal assistant.

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said that the allegations being spread on social media was fake and was done with ill intentions.

"The allegation was that I have given one of the two official cars I have as an exco to my personal assistant and that I also gave a RM1,000 (S$330) card for petrol.

"It is not true at all as I am using both vehicles for official duties and the cars are in my office," he said in a video statement here.

He was referring to a Facebook post by Ops Johor that has been making rounds on social media recently.

He added that the cars were never used or driven by his personal assistant.

"The cars are driven by my driver or if the driver is not on duty, an office assistant would drive the car for me or my wife on official duties," he said.

He also slammed Ops Johor for making such allegations as it paints a negative image on his and the state government.

"I was urged by party members and the public to make a police report about the fake news but I think that is not necessary.

"I hope the public who read the fake news are aware that it is not at all true," he said.