Johor exco denies rumour that he gave a car to his personal assistant

Screengrab of the video statement made by Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Venesa Devi
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A state executive councillor has rubbished rumours that he has given a car to his personal assistant.

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said that the allegations being spread on social media was fake and was done with ill intentions.

"The allegation was that I have given one of the two official cars I have as an exco to my personal assistant and that I also gave a RM1,000 (S$330) card for petrol.

"It is not true at all as I am using both vehicles for official duties and the cars are in my office," he said in a video statement here.

He was referring to a Facebook post by Ops Johor that has been making rounds on social media recently.

He added that the cars were never used or driven by his personal assistant.

"The cars are driven by my driver or if the driver is not on duty, an office assistant would drive the car for me or my wife on official duties," he said.

He also slammed Ops Johor for making such allegations as it paints a negative image on his and the state government.

"I was urged by party members and the public to make a police report about the fake news but I think that is not necessary.

"I hope the public who read the fake news are aware that it is not at all true," he said.

More about
malaysia politicians

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it&#039;s engulfed in flames on TPE
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it's engulfed in flames on TPE
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES