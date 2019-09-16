Johor family mourns mum killed by stray bullet

JOHOR BARU - P. Indrani, 78, sat in her front yard every night so that she could enjoy the breeze.

However, last Friday turned out to be the last time she would do so after she was hit by a stray bullet fired by a robber.

Her son S. Ganeson, 57, said his mother, who suffered a stroke six years ago, loved the breeze and would sit in the yard for a few hours every night.

"She had just eaten her dinner and was sitting outside. It never crossed my mind that it would be the last time she would get to do that, " he said when met at his house here in Jalan Tun Fatimah 2 yesterday.

"My wife, my two children and I were not alarmed by the initial shots as we thought that it was just children playing.

"But the last two gunshots were very loud and we could also hear our neighbours screaming outside, " he said.

When they opened the front door, they were shocked to see his mother on the floor with blood oozing from her head.

P. Indrani. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

He said his family were further traumatised when they witnessed the man they believed had fired the shots pointing the gun at one of his neighbours, who had just returned home from work.

"The man forced my neighbour to surrender his motorcycle, " Ganeson said, adding that the man and his accomplice then fled the scene with the stolen bike.

Indrani, a mother of five, was cremated at the Hindu crematorium in Jalan Kebun Teh yesterday.