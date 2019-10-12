Johor floods: 46-year-old drowns after falling into river in Kota Tinggi

PHOTO: Pexels
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA TINGGI, Malaysia - 46-year-old man drowns after slipping and falling into Sungai Mawai Lama at a jetty in Batu 11, near Kampung Mawai Baru here Monday (Dec 9).

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Ibrahim Wahid said the department had received a distress call from the victim's family at 8.47pm Monday.

"Eight firemen in one fire engine from the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the scene immediately," he said in a statement Tuesday (Dec 10).

He added that the victim was rescued by members of the public before the arrival of the rescue team.

"The victim, identified as Mustafa Ali, was taken to the Mawai police station as flood water levels at the rescue site were rising.

"However, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical team that arrived at the police station, " he said, adding that the victim's body had been handed over to the police for further action.

When contacted, Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ahsmon Bajah confirmed the incident and said the case was classified as sudden death.

"The body was found by the villagers at 7.45pm near the location where his boat was tethered, " he said.

Meanwhile, the Johor Disaster Management committee, in a statement, said the total number of flood victims has seen a sharp increased to 729 people from 165 families.

"As of 9pm Monday, four temporary flood relief centres have been opened - SK Teluk Ramunia, Kolej Vokasional Kota Tinggi, SJKC New Kota, and Dewan Seri Teratai - to house 165 families from seven affected areas in Kota Tinggi.

"The affected areas are Kampung Parit Baharu, Kampung Changi, Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja, Kampung Jawa, Taman Aman, Taman Mawai and Kampung Sepak Hilir, " it said.

More about
malaysia Floods Drownings

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES