Johor floods: 46-year-old drowns after falling into river in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI, Malaysia - 46-year-old man drowns after slipping and falling into Sungai Mawai Lama at a jetty in Batu 11, near Kampung Mawai Baru here Monday (Dec 9).

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Ibrahim Wahid said the department had received a distress call from the victim's family at 8.47pm Monday.

"Eight firemen in one fire engine from the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the scene immediately," he said in a statement Tuesday (Dec 10).

He added that the victim was rescued by members of the public before the arrival of the rescue team.

"The victim, identified as Mustafa Ali, was taken to the Mawai police station as flood water levels at the rescue site were rising.

"However, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical team that arrived at the police station, " he said, adding that the victim's body had been handed over to the police for further action.

When contacted, Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ahsmon Bajah confirmed the incident and said the case was classified as sudden death.

"The body was found by the villagers at 7.45pm near the location where his boat was tethered, " he said.