Johor forest park closed down following leptospirosis cases

JOHOR BARU - The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has closed down a forest park after the Leptospira interrogans bacteria was found in water sources in the area.

JKNJ director Dr Aman Rabu said several cases of leptospirosis (rat urine disease) were reported by visitors to the Taman Eco Rimba Gunung Pula in Kulai.

"We are giving an order for the park to be closed temporarily under Section 18 (1) of the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Disease Act 1988,

"This is done to facilitate the cleaning of the area," he said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 13).

Dr Aman has advised members of the public to refrain from using any facilities in the park area during the cleaning period.

Leptospirosis is an infection caused by the corkscrew-shaped bacteria commonly found in the urine of animals such as rats.

The bacteria can make its way into the body if an individual is exposed to soil or water contaminated with animal urine through open wounds, as well as the nose and mouth.

Symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhoea and skin rashes.