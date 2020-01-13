Johor govt slammed over quit rent hike

JOHOR BARU - Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim believes Pakatan Harapan would not have won Johor if the people knew that quit rent in the state will increase sharply this year.

The PKR MP expressed his disappointment with the Pakatan-led state government and Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal for approving the quit rent hike.

"If this is a 'gift' to the rakyat which would see the state government increasing its collection of between RM100million (S$33 million) and RM200million a year, then Pakatan will lose the next election."

Hassan said this when met after presenting aid to the needy in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration held at SJK (C) Chee Tong here yesterday.

He said that Dr Sahruddin conducted a briefing on the quit rent increase for Johor Pakatan MPs and assemblymen on Jan 9.

Hassan said that many Pakatan assemblymen were caught unawares about the decision on the quit rent made by Dr Sahruddin.

"During the briefing, one of the reasons given to us was that the last review was more than 16 years ago.

"This means that for 14 years, Barisan never increased the tax, but it took Pakatan just two years to increase it by 30 per cent to 40 per cent, " he said, adding that the briefing should have been conducted before the increase took place.

Hassan added that he would never agree to the increase, and urged the state government to review its decision.