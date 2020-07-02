Johor Health Dept lodges report over fake news on surgical mask shortage

JOHOR BARU - State Health Department has denied claims on social media that a hospital in the state is out of face masks.

In a post on Facebook, one user claimed to have donated masks to the Pontian Hospital because there was a shortage of surgical face masks on Thursday (Feb 6)

The state Health Department has issued a statement on Facebook to debunk the claims.

"There is no shortage of face masks at said hospital, and the claims are outright false," the department said.

The department also made a police report regarding the matter and reminded the public to not spread unverified information regarding such issues as this could cause panic in the community.

It said the spreading of fake news is an offence under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

