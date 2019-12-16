Johor, Melaka and 2 other states on orange and yellow weather alert

PHOTO: Pixabay
MOHD FARHAAN SHAH, REMAR NORDIN, STEPHEN THEN, R.S.N. MURALI and DENISE KHOO
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Johor, Melaka and parts of Pahang and Negri Sembilan are on orange and yellow weather alert amid heavy rains.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an orange weather alert for Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi in Johor yesterday.

The orange weather alert also covered Rompin in Pahang.

A yellow weather alert was issued for Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan (Pahang), Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin (Negri Sembilan), Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Baru (Johor) and Melaka.

The alert lasts until tomorrow.

According to a MetMalaysia statement, strong winds between 40kph and 50kph with waves up to 3.5m are expected to hit the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and east Johor during the duration of the alert.

MetMalaysia issues three types of weather alert.

A yellow or alert level weather warning is issued when continued heavy rain is expected to last between one and three days.

An orange alert indicates severe weather warning for an area that is expected to be hit by continued heavy rain.

A red alert or danger level alert is a warning issued when rainfall is forecast to exceed 240mm per day.

