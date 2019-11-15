Johor mum shocked to find bullet hole in house window, cops investigating

JOHOR BARU - A woman was shocked to find a bullet hole on a glass window of her double-storey house in Jalan Hang Jebat, East Ledang, Iskandar Puteri, here.

The woman, 42, was with her husband and two children in the house when she suddenly noticed a hole on her window on Monday (Nov 11) night.

She then immediately notified the police and an investigation team was dispatched to her house.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm Md Yusof Ahmad said that a small metal shell that "resembled" a bullet was found at the scene.

"From first glance, it looked like a bullet, but to be sure, we have taken the sample to the Forensic Department to analyse it.

"The woman was with her 46-year-old husband and her two sons, aged seven and 11 at the time. But no gunshot was heard and no casualties or injuries were reported," he said when contacted here on Thursday (Nov 14).

He added that the victims have been living in the house for the past 10 months.

SAC Md Yusof also said that only one bullet hole was found and the police are waiting for the forensics report to identify the weapon used.

"It could be from an air gun or a gun, and we still need to find out the motive of the attack, whether it's random, a warning shot or just aimed at the wrong house, " he said.

He added that the case is investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960 for illegal discharge of a firearm.