Johor pet shops see increase in hamster sales as Chinese New Year approaches

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Venesa Devi
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Their cousin, the rat, is getting all the limelight this Lunar New Year but hamsters are cashing in on the fame as well.

Pet store assistant Mohn Daniel Hafizuddin, 24, said the number of people buying hamsters has been on the rise the past week as Chinese New Year approaches.

The shop has sold at least six hamsters in the past week, he said, compared to about two or three in previous weeks.

He noted that many people had stopped by at the store to find out more about hamsters.

"Hamsters have gained popularity over the past few years."

He said hamsters would not require much attention unlike cats and dogs.

"Yet, they provide great companionship," he added.

However, he cautioned that first-time owners would need to learn about the habits and method to care for the hamster before keeping it as a pet.

His shop sells threes species of hamsters: the Syrian, Roborovski and Winter White.

Pet store company director Bryan Loi, 34, said that an average of 200 hamsters were sold monthly at its three branches around Johor.

"The popularity of hamsters has gone up in the past few years, even before the Year of the Rat.

"While we have yet to see a significant increase in the number of hamsters sold since New Year, we expect sales to be brisk in the coming weeks," he said.

He added the popularity of hamsters was due to its small and adorable features, and that it required lower maintenance compared to other pets.

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Johor Baru vice-president Dr Edwin Singam urged people to ensure that they were ready to take on the responsibility of caring for the animal before deciding to get one.

"During the Year of the Dog, many pet owners adopted or bought the animal as pets.

"But they ended up giving it away or leaving it on the street.

"I hope this does not happen again.

"Those who want to get hamsters should really think about it," he said.

He added that people should not get a hamster just because it is the Year of the Rat or that it was a "trend" to do so.

"You should get it only because you really want to care for it," he added.

More about
malaysia Pets animals Chinese New Year

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES