Johor police bust attempt to smuggle $620k worth of drugs into Indonesia

JOHOR BARU: Police here have busted an attempt by two men to smuggle drugs worth RM1.9mil (S$620,780) into Indonesia via boat.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that following a tip-off, police raided an area near Teluk Sengat in Kota Tinggi where they found 47.615kg of syabu.

"Two men aged 22 and 29 were arrested during the raid that took place on May 22," he said.

Comm Ayob added that the syndicate's modus operandi was to modify the boat by adding secret compartments at itsa bottom to smuggle the drugs into Indonesia.

He said that the police also seized a car, a motorcycle, a fibreglass boat and a boat engine amounting to about RM73,000 during the raid.

"Both suspects tested negative for drugs while one of them has previous criminal records," he told a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here Monday (May 25).

"They are being remanded for seven days, starting from May 23," he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Comm Ayob also said that Johor police have seized a total of about 609.26kg of drugs worth RM14.66mil and arrested some 6,587 individuals for drug-related crimes from Jan 1 until May 20 this year.

