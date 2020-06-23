Johor Ruler: Be prepared for floods

JOHOR BARU - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has ordered the state to make the necessary preparations for floods due to the unpredictable current weather.

His Majesty said the state government, through the relevant agencies, must ensure that flood victims at relief centres were provided with ample comfort and convenience.

"Those who are living near rivers should be vigilant and immediately move out once the water level starts to rise, " he said in a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim also hoped the state Health Department would take precautionary measures and carry out health screening at each temporary relief centre to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the overall flood situation improved yesterday with only three districts still affected compared to five earlier.

As at 4pm, 836 victims were still at 13 relief centres in Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian.

This compared to 941 victims seeking shelter at 18 relief centres in five districts in Johor at 8am.

The other two affected districts were Kluang and Tangkak.

State Health and Environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said five relief centres in Kluang, Tangkak and Muar had been closed.

He said Pontian remained the most badly affected district with 388 victims followed by Muar (233) and Batu Pahat (215).