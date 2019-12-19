Johor Sultan displeased with poor lighting at immigration checkpoint

JOHOR BARU - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has expressed his dissatisfaction over the lighting of the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of the Sultan Iskandar building (BSI) here.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the Sultan said that the lighting at the CIQ in Johor Baru is poor and is in need of improvement works for the safety and comfort of its users.

He said that he wants the departments and enforcement agencies working at the complex, including the management of BSI to have a meeting with him as soon as possible.

"Not only on the lighting issue but I also have a lot of other questions to ask during the meeting.

"Do not take the issue of lighting lightly as it this could bring implications in terms of safety of not only drivers or motorcyclists but also pedestrians," he said.

The Sultan added that other issues that would be discussed in the meeting include on the frequency of fire drills being conducted in the building as well as on its safety patrol.

"Are there enough toilets and in terms of medical treatment, how would it be during emergencies as well as are there enough force from the safety team if there is a vehicle on fire," he added.

He said that such issues cannot be taken lightly as it involves thousands of people who used the facility.