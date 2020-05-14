Johor Sultan warns of 'disunity virus'

KOTA ISKANDAR - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pic) has warned of a "disunity virus" spreading throughout the country.

He said this was being spread by those trying to gain political mileage or for personal gains.

"This is a dangerous and destructive virus which is spreading among politicians and is dangerous for the country," he said in his speech during the launch of the Johor state assembly here on Thursday (May 14).

Sultan Ibrahim added that those infected with this virus forgot themselves and forgot about the people.

He warned that the virus was spreading via social media, especially with the help of cybertroopers.

"We need to stop this virus from ravaging our society," he said.

In his speech, Sultan Ibrahim also paid tribute to all the front liners involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He reminded the public to be careful and to always practise social distancing and wear their face masks.

Speaker Suhaizan Kayat then adjourned the meeting to another date within just 25 minutes.

All 56 state assemblymen were present.

